Idol Wing cases reviewed

Idol Wing CID Additional Director-General of Police Abhay Kumar Singh and newly-appointed Inspector of General (IG) T.S. Anbu on Thursday held a meeting to review the progress of cases handled by the special wing. Mr. Singh told The Hindu, “The officers were called to get details on the cases which they handled and facilities provided to them. We will scrutinise pending cases on individual merit. Everything will be done as per law.”

Mr. Anbu said: “It is a review meeting with Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) working with the special wing. We have asked for details of cases which had been investigated by them, their status and given instructions on how to take them forward. “Following the advice of the ADGP, I and Superintendent of Police S.A. Rajeswari will be monitoring the progress of the cases,” said Mr. Anbu.

Asked about the number of cases being handled by the Idol Wing, the IG said: “Now only we are collecting details from officers and compiling data.”

About the number of idols yet to be repatriated from foreign soil and from private collections, Mr. Anbu said: “This is the first meeting. The data is yet to be compiled. We will share it, after compiling the data on missing idols.”

The tenure of court appointed special officer Ponn Manickavel ended on November 30. Upon hearing an interlocutory application moved by the State government, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered Mr. Manickavel to hand over the records of investigation and other records which were in his possession to the head of the department. Two reminders were sent to him but the records have not been retrieved yet, said sources.

In a communication, Mr. Manickavel said: “I know my responsibility and duty to obey order of the court. The updated CD (case diary) in my possession in respect of cases handled will be despatched as soon as compilation of documents is completed.”