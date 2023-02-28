ADVERTISEMENT

Idol theft case | SC issues notice to T.N. government seeking SIT probe into disappearance of case files

February 28, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The advocate has sought a free and fair investigation into the circumstances leading to the files allegedly going missing

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government in a petition seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged disappearance of 41 case files pertaining to idol theft cases from police custody.

A Bench led by Justice V. Ramasubramanian decided to hear the response of the State Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Commissioner, and the Additional DGP heading the Idol Theft Wing to the petition filed by advocate Elephant G. Rajendran, represented by advocate G.S. Mani.

Mr. Rajendran has sought a free and fair investigation into the circumstances leading to the files allegedly going missing. He said the probe team should be headed by a senior retired police officer and monitored by the court.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Mr. Mani, submitted that the missing case diary files relate to antique temple idols, precious artifacts, jewels and other properties. The cases concern antiques worth over ₹300 crore, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner said the State Police has so far made no headway despite directions from the Madras High Court.

He said the files went “missing” as a result of a “serious conspiracy hatched with the help of higher police officers and bureaucracy and the idol mafia.

Mr. Rajendran, in his petition, alleged that some of the police officers involved in the case have reached high positions in the police force, they may “dilute and influence the free and fair investigation” of the case.

“A free and fair investigation is the fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution to every citizen. It is a criminal offence not only against the individual but against the society also,” the petition said.

It quoted the Madras High Court saying in a 2019 case that “Tamil Nadu is a State which is known for its majestic temples, its rich culture and heritage. Idols consecrated in its temples have their significance and rich heritage… Some of the idols date back by 1500 to 2000 years”.

The case has been tentatively listed on April 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US