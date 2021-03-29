Ideology neutral

Chennai

29 March 2021 02:43 IST

It is not uncommon to see the same people in rallies of opposing candidates in a locality. A resident of Velachery was proudly declaring that she would take part irrespective of the party that was hiring. She says, “Of course there is money in it. In our locality, party agents are promising ₹200. No biryani, though. Some parties pay ₹150, depending on how long you have to be in a rally. After the lockdown, I had no income for nearly six months. I think there is no harm making some money like this. I am not going to cast my vote for money, but what is wrong in being paid for your time?”

