Identities should unite not divide us: Stalin

Chief Minister advises students to treat everyone equal

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing the students at the 30th anniversary of Everywin Group of Schools in Kolathur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister advises students to treat everyone equal

Identities such as “Tamil” and “Indian” should only unite people and not become tools to hate others, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister, who was participating in a function to mark the 30th anniversary of Everwin Group of Schools in Kolathur here on Friday, said unity and not hate would help the State and the country develop.

Mr. Stalin advised students to treat everyone equally irrespective of their social strata. “You are all friends now overlooking the differences. Your friendship should not stop with your school days but should go beyond that. Only with unity our State and our country can develop,” he said.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor R. Priya, North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi were present.