Identify sports talent from rural areas: Stalin

Officials told to ensure social security for women, children

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday chaired meetings to review the functioning of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Sports and Youth Welfare Departments.

An official release said he instructed the officials to ensure that infrastructure were adequate to train sportspersons for international events, including the Olympics.

He advised officials to identify sports talent from rural areas and ensure their nutrition.

Sports city

“He also reviewed plans to set up a sports city in Chennai, four major sports academies across the State, and a proposal to include silambam in sports,” it said.

At another meeting, Mr. Stalin instructed officials to ensure that women, children, transpersons and elderly citizens were suitably covered by social security schemes.

He advised the authorities to remain vigilant to prevent child marriages, especially in Villupuram, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Theni districts.

“He also instructed officials to ensure that homes for the elderly, which are not supported by the government, are properly registered with the government,” it said.

Setting up of government womens’ hostel in districts that do not yet have one and regularising private homes were also discussed in the meeting.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials participated in the meeting.