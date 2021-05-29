Identify grocers and give permission without delay, RD & PR Secretary instructs officials

The move follows the extension of the lockdown till June 7, and the regulation that allows grocers to supply residents through carts and vehicles

In view of the Tamil Nadu government extending the COVID-19 lockdown till June 7, local bodies should ensure the continuity of vending the vegetables, fruits at the door steps of rural public as done earlier, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RD & PR) Department Secretary K. Gopal instructed department officials across the State.

As for allowing grocers to supply groceries through carts and vehicles, the senior official instructed officials to identify vendors for provision supply and give permission to them without any delay.

“All the officials at the district level, block-level and village-level should be properly advised and the elected representatives at three-tier rural local bodies should also be involved to facilitate the above activities,” Mr. Gopal instructed officials.

All regular activities like provision of basic amenities, mass cleaning, disinfection of public buildings, compliance of SOPs like wearing of masks in public places, physical distancing and frequent hand washing by the public should be encouraged, he said.

The Secretary has instructed officials across the State to carry out COVIFD-19 prevention and control activities with full vigour and also instructed them to make ensure that the role of local bodies is visible in all spheres in respect of facilitatory and regulatory aspects.

Organising vaccination camps, fever camps, house-to-house surveillance in coordination with the Health Department should also be continued in full swing, he added.