Identify global best practices and adapt them to T.N.’s needs, CM tells officials

‘Issue G.O.s for schemes by the end of the month’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin leaving the Secretariat after attending a review meeting with the secretaries of all government departments on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed the secretaries of all departments to identify best practices from various countries and States, adapt them to the requirements of Tamil Nadu and implement them in the State.

At a meeting of department secretaries at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Mr. Stalin also directed the officials to issue Government Orders (G.O.s) for various schemes by the end of the month and start implementing them.

“Though many schemes have been implemented in the first year [of the DMK regime], the G.O.s for other schemes have to be issued. This needs to be expedited. For the upcoming year also, we have announced many schemes. The G.O.s for these schemes must be issued by the end of this month,” the Chief Minister said.

He said he had come to know that certain schemes of some departments had been delayed, and there was a need for the authorities to speed up their implementation.

During his tour of various districts across the State, he said he had learnt that the people had high hopes for his government, and added that officials should work towards fulfilling them. “There should not be any delay in implementing schemes, especially those benefiting the poor, such as MGNREGS, roads and water supply. Such schemes should get special attention, and should be implemented at the earliest,” he said.

He also directed the secretaries to ensure that all the schemes reached the people. “Undertake field visits and take feedback from people. You can involve the Collectors in this task. People expect projects like bus depots, roads, water, housing and employment. Also, use technology to provide various certificates, building permission, registration and NOCs to the people,” he said.

Mr. Stalin asked officials to coordinate with their respective Ministers, guide the Collectors and implement departmental schemes.