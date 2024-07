The Indian Community Welfare Organisation (ICWO) has planned to organise the First Diplomat Cricket Tournament for Embassy, Consulate and High Commission Staff.

According to a release, the aim of conducting the tournament was to create awareness to stop child abuse, child trafficking, child marrainge and child labour in Tamil Nadu. The tournament will start on August 10 at 08.30 a.m., at Soka Ikeda College of Arts and Science for Women in Sethu Bhaskara Nagar, Kolathur, Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.