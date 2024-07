The Indian Community Welfare Organisation (ICWO) has planned to organise the First Diplomat Cricket Tournament for Embassy, Consulate and High Commission Staff.

According to a release, the aim of conducting the tournament was to create awareness to stop child abuse, child trafficking, child marrainge and child labour in Tamil Nadu. The tournament will start on August 10 at 08.30 a.m., at Soka Ikeda College of Arts and Science for Women in Sethu Bhaskara Nagar, Kolathur, Chennai.