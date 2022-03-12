ICT Academy plans centre of excellence

2,20,357 students have been trained at the academy since 2009, says Mano Thangaraj

Minister of Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj held a review meeting at ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu about setting up a centre of excellence for multi-disciplinary skills.

Academy chief executive officer Hari Balachandran said: “We will evaluate a space within IIT-M Research Park for the centre of excellence.”

The Minister pointed out that students had been benefiting from the academy. Students from higher educational institutions across Tamil Nadu were trained on advanced and emerging technologies that were most sought after by recruiters hiring graduates. So far, 2,20,357 students have been trained since 2009.

Data provided by academy showed that this year alone, 5,600 teachers from engineering, arts and science colleges from throughout the State were trained on niche technologies such as robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and data science. Since 2009, 59,300 teachers have been trained by the academy.

Besides creating awareness among young graduates who aspire to set up their own business entities, the academy provided intensive hands on training on entrepreneurship. This year, 22,865 students have been trained and 2,96,377 students since 2009.