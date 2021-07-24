ICSE and ISC results for class 10 and 12 students announced

CHENNAI

24 July 2021 16:27 IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for class 10 and 12 students on Saturday.

In Tamil Nadu, a 100% pass percentage was recorded by the class 10 (ICSE) students and the class 12 (ISC) students recorded a pass percentage of 99.87%.

The board exams for these students were cancelled this year owing to the pandemic.

A total of 4,493 candidates from 95 schools got their class 10 results and 2,304 candidates from 57 schools got their class 12 results.

Dispute resolution mechanism

The CISCE had said that the results would be announced on the basis of an alternative assessment policy decided by them by calculating ‘imputed marks’. Candidates who have an objection regarding this computation of marks have been asked to make a written application to their school, stating their objections and reasons in detail.

Schools will further have to review these applications and only if they are satisfied with the contentions, can forward it to the board with their comments and remarks, endorsing it with supporting documents. The last date for forwarding these requests to the Board is August 1.

The CISCE will review these documents and convey their decision to the concerned school, in writing. “In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors,” Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE said, in a press release.

The results can be accessed at www.cisce.org.