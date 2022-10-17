Icon Centres across the State remain shut for want of security

Top police and HR&CE officials meet to resolve manpower issues

Eleven new Icon Centres built in various districts by the Hindu Religious & Chartable Endowments department remain shut for want of security personnel. According to sources in the HR&CE department, the Icon Centres could not be put to use as the Commissioner/Superintendents of Police in the concerned cities/districts were reluctant to provide security guards. Even though the department was ready to the meet the fund cost of security arrangements, the issue remained unresolved resulting in the Icon Centres not being brought to utility. New post The issue was flagged by the Principal Secretary, HR&CE, at a high-level meeting comprising senior police and HR&CE department officials. The HR&CE Minister, P. K. Sekarbabu, was also present. It was decided to create a new post in the rank of a Superintendent of Police to head the Vigilance Cell to bridge the communication gap between the Police and HR&CE Department, the sources said. The HR&CE department constructed Icon Centres across Tamil Nadu to protect the priceless icons of temples. The icons of temples located in remote areas without adequate safety measures are being safeguarded in these Icon Centres. The icons would be taken from the centres during festival or special occasions and brought back to safe custody. In 2021-22, there were 8,693 icons kept in the 23 Icon Centres in various cities and districts in the State. Besides surveillance cameras, these centres are also burglar alarmed and armed police personnel round-the-clock. Though a letter was sent to the police requesting deployment of security personnel to 11 Icon Centres, including the one located in Arulmigu Subramaniaswami Temple, Tiruchendur, there was no positive response yet, the sources said.

Proper care

Police officials highlighted to the HR&CE officials the need to provide proper stay, water, electricity and some funds for the police personnel engaged in bandobust during important temple festivals at Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchendur, Palani etc.

It was suggested to the HR&CE authorities to install radio frequency tags on all iconic idols to prevent thefts. A decision was also taken to convene reconciliation meetings every month to sort out issues between the two departments.

Additional manpower

Senior police officials pointed to the shortage of manpower in the Idol Wing CID and sought 200 police personnel as additional strength to swiftly track the missing idols and also to follow up cases pending in about 400 courts.

Police and temple officials agreed to send a proposal for creation of two more designated special courts for expediting cases booked by the Idol Wing CID police, the sources added.