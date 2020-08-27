ICMR, Jipmer form joint team to help Puducherry tackle COVID-19

Members meet Kiran Bedi and Narayanasamy

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) have formed a joint team to assist the health department here in combating the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory.

In a letter submitted to Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday, Director, ICMR- National Institute of Epidemiology(NIE), Manoj Murhekar, said doctors and scientists from both the institutes would assist the government in surveillance, testing, isolation, contact tracing, quarantine, clinical care, data management and overall co-ordination on COVID-19 management.

The joint team of NIE and Jipmer also called on the Lt. Governor and held discussions on the preventive strategy to be adopted to contain the spread of the virus.

Thanking the Government of India for the “rescue,” of U.T., Ms Bedi in a WhatsApp message to reporters said, “The team gave us an analytical report of all key areas which need to be addressed immediately to control the spread of COVID-19 in Puducherry.”

The team had also met Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday night.