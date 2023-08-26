ADVERTISEMENT

ICG conducts District Commanders’ and Works Conference in Chennai

August 26, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

he conference culminated on Friday with renewed thrust on operational efficiency, infrastructure development, maintenance planning, training and capacity building measures in Coast Guard Region (East)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted the District Commanders’ and Works Conference, an apex-level event held annually in ICG Region East, in Chennai on August 24 and 25. The conference involved a comprehensive review of wide ranging Operational, Human Resource Development, Maintenance and Administrative aspects related to Coast Guard units in Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu during the last one year, as per an official release.

Senior officials who attended the meeting took stock of the current maritime security scenario and Operational preparedness of ICG assets to meet the emerging challenges in the Area of Responsibilities (AoR), the release said.

The conference culminated on Friday with renewed thrust on operational efficiency, infrastructure development, maintenance planning, training and capacity building measures in Coast Guard Region (East) to strengthen existing organizational structure towards discharge of duties as per ICG charter, the release added.

