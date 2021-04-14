ICF tells staff to take the shot or go on leave

CHENNAI

14 April 2021 01:19 IST

Rule applicable to those aged over 45

Asking employees to follow safety protocol like using hand sanitisers, wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, the ICF commenced enumeration of officers/staff who had got the vaccination done. “We are surprised by the order that those who haven’t got vaccinated cannot go to work. This seems to be an attempt to force employees to take the shot…,” a senior ICF official said.

SOP issued

In a detailed Standard Operating Procedure, the ICF said if four or more employees working in different groups tested positive for COVID-19, the shop/office should be closed for 48 hours for deep disinfection procedure. In case a family member of an employee tests positive to the virus, he/she should not come for duty and self-quarantine till such time the family member tests negative. The employee will be under self-quarantine for the same period.

As regards employees coming from other States/Union Territory, except Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry, they would have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

In case of death of an employee declared COVID-19 positive, the State government would conduct the cremation/burial and no outsiders or friends would be allowed to attend the funeral or pay their last respects to the deceased employee. All employees were advised to pay their respects and condolences by phone. “It is strongly recommended that they should not attempt to visit the residence of the deceased COVID-19 positive employee or visit the family members, as this would increase the risk of infection…,” the SOP said.

In a related development, the Southern Railway has decided to function with 50% minimum attendance at the Zonal Headquarters and Construction Wing here while the remaining staff would work from home with effect from April 15, 2021 till the month end.