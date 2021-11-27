Iceland’s Ambassador inaugurates two-day film festival in Chennai

Invite Indian producers again to shoot in Iceland: South Indian Film Chamber

“One of the three pillars of foreign policy of Iceland is to promote Icelandic culture abroad, along with political co-operation and commercial relations. It is also often forgotten that culture plays a big role,” said Gudni Bragason, Ambassador of Iceland to India, at the inauguration of the two-day Icelandic Film Festival, organised by the Embassy of Iceland and Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation in Chennai on Friday.

Speaking at the Tagore Film Centre about holding the film festival in Chennai, Mr. Bragason said, “This is the first cultural event involving the Embassy and its partners since the pandemic began in the early months of last year. Chennai is a proper venue to start anew, with its active, modern cultural life and illustrious history.”

Katraggada Prasad, president of South Indian Film Chamber, appealed to the Ambassador to once again encourage Indian film producers and film-makers to shoot movies in Iceland.

“In 2016, a delegation came from Iceland to the South Indian Film Chamber. They provided some discounts and some producers shot few films. But, from 2018-19, it had stopped. We hope the Iceland Government will once again invite Indian producers to shoot in Iceland,” Mr. Prasad said.

Actor Shylaja Chetlur spoke about the uniqueness of landscape of Iceland and culture in Icelandic films.

Echo, a film directed by Runar Runarsson, was screened on Friday.

Two other films, Oro Blanco and A White, White Day, will be screened on Saturday.