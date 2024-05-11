ADVERTISEMENT

Ice cream seller murdered in Ranipet

Published - May 11, 2024 12:27 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Ice Cream seller S. Narayanamurthy, who was murdered at Palapuram village near Ranipet town on Friday.

A 42-year-old ice cream seller was found dead near a TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited) outlet at Palapuram village near Ranipet town on Friday.

Police said the victim, identified as S. Narayanamurthy, was a native of the Palapuram village. A few residents of the locality noticed Narayanamurthy in a pool of blood near the outlet on the Ranipet Main Road at around 6.30 a.m. They immediately alerted the Ranipet SIPCOT police and called an ambulance. He was taken to the Ranipet Government Taluk Hospital where doctors declared that he had been bought dead.

Initial inquiries revealed that ever since Narayanamurthy dropped out of school, he had been selling ice cream in the town for many years. He has two children. Recently, he developed the habit of consuming liquor after work. On Thursday evening, as usual after work, he had gone to a TASMAC outlet on the outskirts of the village. Later on Friday, he was found dead with stab injuries on his back and stomach.

A case has been registered. The Superintendent of Police, Ranipet, D. V. Kiran Shruthi, has formed special teams to nab those responsible for Narayanamurthy’s murder. CCTV footages in the area and at the TASMAC outlet are being analysed. Further investigation is on, police said.

