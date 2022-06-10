IATR to hold world Tamil research conference in Sharjah next year

June 10, 2022

It will focus on challenges facing the language in the Internet age

The 11th World Tamil Research Conference will be held in Sharjah in July 2023, the International Association of Tamil Research (IATR) has said in a release. The meeting, also called International Conference-Seminar on Tamil Studies, will focus on challenges facing the Tamil language in the Internet age. It will hold deliberations on over 50 topics, including sculpture, music, drama, literature, linguistics, comparative Indian languages and literature studies, psychology, journalism and social media. Over 60 leading linguistic scholars, poets, writers and mediapersons are expected to take part at the meeting, which will be organised in association with the Lincoln University of Business and Management in Sharjah. Academics and research scholars can send their abstracts in Tamil or English by September 30 to abstract2023@gmail.com, the release said. The IATR’s website, https://iatrinternational.org, has more details.



