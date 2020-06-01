Tamil Nadu

IAS officials transferred

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 01 June 2020 18:39 IST
Updated: 01 June 2020 18:39 IST

IAS officer S. Nagarajan, Project Director of the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project was on Monday transferred and replaced by Ajay Yadav.

According to a G.O. issued in this regard by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Mr. Nagarajan was named as Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, which was additionally held by Mr. Rajendra Kumar. The State government also transferred IAS officer Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri as Director of Town and Country Planning and posted him as Director of Land Reforms, which was additionally held by N. Venkatachalam.

