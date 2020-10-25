IAS officers transferred

Collectors transferred in bureaucratic reshuffle

Effecting a reshuffle in the State bureaucracy, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday transferred P. Shankar, Director of Information and Public Relations, and posted him as Inspector General of Registration. However, he will continue to hold the post of Director of Information and Public Relations and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation in full additional charge, until further orders.

Apurva Varma, Additional Chief Secretary/Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Union Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (TUFIDCO), is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

New Collectors were appointed in some districts, while some were transferred. Kancheepurm Collector P. Ponniah has been posted as Collector of Tiruvallur while Tiruvarur Collector T. Anand has been posted Joint Secretary, Agriculture Department.

Karur Collector T. Anbazhagan has been posted as Madurai Collector, while Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay has been posted as Director of Sericulture, Salem. Dharamapuri Collector S. Malarvizhi has been transferred to Karur and Aravind, Joint Secretary, Finance Department, has been posted as Kanniyakumari Collector.