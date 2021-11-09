IAS officers to monitor relief measures

They will coordinate rain-related activities

The government has appointed five IAS officers to monitor preventive measures in flood-affected areas, provide advice to remove bottlenecks and ensure relief measures reached the people.

The government appointed M.A. Siddique, Principal Secretary, Commercial Taxes, as the nodal officer of the GCC to coordinate rain-related activities with the Corporation Commissioner and other officers nominated for various zones. P. Amudha, Principal Secretary, Rural Development, is the coordinator for Tambaram and Sholinganallur and adjacent areas in Chengalpattu district; Dr. K. Gopal, Principal Secretary, Transport, is the coordinator for GCC South; D. Karthikeyan, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, will coordinate for GCC North; and Pankaj Kumar Bansal, CMD, TIDCO, will handle GCC Central.

Separately, the government announced a number of transfers and postings. Sharanya Ari, Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central), GCC, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, School Education Department; V. Rajaraman, MD, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, has been posted as Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection; M. Vallalar, Commissioner of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, has been posted as Commissioner of Textiles; V. Santha, Additional Commissioner of Land Administration, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Land Reforms; S. Natarjan, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, has been posted as Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business; and G. Prakash, MD, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, has been posted as Commissioner of Art and Culture, among other transfers.