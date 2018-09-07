IAS officers slam TV channel’s smear campaign against Paliwal

more-in

The IAS Officers’ Association has condemned a Tamil television news channel for trying to carry out a smear campaign against former Higher Education Secretary Sunil Paliwal.

In a letter dated August 29, addressed to the channel’s editor, the association president P.W.C. Davidar termed the report aired on August 5 as “a half-baked attempt at trying to carry out a smear campaign on the officer who has a good track record”.

The letter further states that the motive for the campaign was unclear and urged that an inquiry be conducted on the reporter’s conduct and action be taken against him “so that he does not repeat such an attempt to use unsubstantiated hearsay information.”

The channel had run a report alleging that the revaluation scam in Anna University had happened when Mr. Paliwal was the chairman of the convenor committee.

“The letter was meant for the editor of the news channel. They have subsequently taken the video down, we have seen,” Mr. Davidar added.