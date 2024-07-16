IAS officers reshuffle in TN: Dheeraj Kumar replaces Amudha as Home Secretary, Kumaragurubaran named Chennai Corporation Commissioner

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 named Dheeraj Kumar its Home Secretary, replacing incumbent P. Amudha. She has been posted as the Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department. It also replaced J. Radhakrishnan with J. Kumaragurubaran as Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Mr. Radhakrishnan has been posted as the Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, replacing K. Gopal. Orders issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena posted S. Madumathi as the Secretary of the School Education Department. Mr. Gopal was posted as the Secretary of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries-Fishermen Welfare Department.

Kumar Jayant was posted as Secretary of Information Technology and Digital Services Department, while Har Sahay Meena was posted as the Secretary of the Special Initiatives Department. K. Veera Raghava Rao was posted as Secretary of the Labour Welfare and Skill Development.

New Collectors

The State government posted new Collectors in 10 districts. They are: J.U. Chandrakala was posted as Ranipet Collector and M. Aruna was posted as Pudukkottai Collector. Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru was posted as Collector of the Nilgiris. B. Priyanka was posted as Thanjavur Collector. P. Akash was posted as Nagapattinam Collector and P. Rathinasamy was posted as Ariyalur Collector. Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar was posted as Cuddalore Collector. R. Alagumeena was posted as Kanniyakumari Collector.

Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau was posted as Perambalur Collector and Simranjeet Singh Kahlon was posted as Ramanathapuram Collector. Narnaware Manish Shankarrao is set to assume office as Commissioner of Erode Corporation. J. Vijaya Rani is set to take over as Joint Commissioner (Education) of Greater Chennai Corporation. S. Balachander would assume office as Commissioner of Tambaram Corporation.

V. Rajaraman was posted as Secretary of Tamil Development and Information Department and S. Suresh Kumar was posted as Secretary of the Backward Classes, MBC & Minorities Welfare Department. C.A. Rishab was posted as Deputy Secretary in the Finance Department and B. Vishnu Chandran was posted as Deputy Secretary in the Public Department. S. Valarmathi was posted as the Joint Secretary in Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

J. Anne Mary Swarna was posted as Joint Secretary in Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, while Sravan Kumar Jatavath who was Kallakurichi Collector until recently, was posted as Joint Secretary in Housing and Urban Development Department.

