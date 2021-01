CHENNAI

02 January 2021 01:47 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday promoted seven IAS officers of the 1997 batch to the grade of Principal Secretary. The officers are D. Karthikeyan, S. Swarna, Ashish Vachhani, Pankaj Kumar Bansal, Satyabrata Sahoo, Har Sahay Meena and Beela Rajesh.

