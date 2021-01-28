Tamil Nadu

IAS officer repatriated to State

The Centre on Wednesday approved the repatriation of senior IAS officer Rajeev Ranjan to his parent cadre (Tamil Nadu) “on the request of the State government”.

Mr. Ranjan is an officer from the 1985 batch and has been serving as Secretary in the Department of Fisheries in the Union Ministry of Fisheries in Delhi.

Mr. Ranjan’s repatriation comes at a time when the extended tenure of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam is due to expire by this month- end.

Mr. Ranjan is due for superannuation in September this year.

