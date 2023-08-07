ADVERTISEMENT

IAS entrants from Tamil Nadu on the decline, says Stalin

August 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

He points out that the State government has rolled out a scheme to extend financial aid of ₹7,500 per month for 10 months to 1,000 civil service aspirants, and those who clear the preliminary exams will get financial assistance of ₹25,000

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Disappointed with the decline in the number of candidates from Tamil Nadu entering the country’s civil services, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said it had to change and called upon students to reverse the trend.

“The rate of selection of students from Tamil Nadu in the civil services exam is declining. While it was over 10% in 2016, it has come down to 5%. This is disappointing. This has to change. We have to change this,” Mr. Stalin said.

Speaking at a function to observe the completion of one year of the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government had rolled out a scheme to extend financial aid of ₹7,500 per month for 10 months to 1,000 civil service aspirants. Those who clear the preliminary exams will get financial assistance of ₹25,000.

The State government was offering training for candidates appearing in exams conducted by banks, Railway, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and it was training about 5,000 candidates in all districts, he said. “Candidates from all sections of the society must come to all jobs. They should get into authority. The Dravidian Model’s objective is to ensure social justice,” Mr. Stalin said.

About 13 lakh students received skill development training under the flagship ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme during its first year, he said. Of the 85,053 engineering graduates from 445 colleges who received training under the scheme, 65,034 have received their job appointments, Mr. Stalin said. Of the 99,230 graduates from 861 arts and science colleges who received under the scheme, 83,223 have gotten jobs, he said.

During the employment camps organised under the scheme, 5,844 engineering and 20,082 arts and science students were provided employment opportunities, he said. He added that the programme had been extended to polytechnic colleges too.

