Tamil Nadu

IAF’s second LCA squadron to spread wings from Sulur in T.N. on Wednesday

(Photo for representation purpose only): Mi-8 helicopter taking off at the Sulur Air Base at an air show held as part of the Platinum Jubilee of the Air Force, in Coimbatore on March 02, 2008.

(Photo for representation purpose only): Mi-8 helicopter taking off at the Sulur Air Base at an air show held as part of the Platinum Jubilee of the Air Force, in Coimbatore on March 02, 2008.   | Photo Credit: K_Ananthan

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria to operationalise the unit

Tamil Nadu’s Sulur-based ‘Flying Bullets’, No.18 squadron of Indian Air Force, will become the second squadron of IAF to operate indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) on Wednesday.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, will operationalise the second squadron in an event scheduled to be held at Air Force Station Sulur near Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The second squadron will be equipped with LCA in Final Operations Clearance (FOC) standard, a version that has advanced flight control systems and other features.

‘Flying Daggers’ or the No. 45 Squadron, the first squadron armoured with Tejas is also based at Sulur. The squadron which was shifted from Bengaluru to Sulur became operational in 2018.

With the operationalisation of the second squadron and being home station for India’s most advanced supersonic fighter aircraft, Sulur will become a strategically important base of the IAF under its Southern Air Command based at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sulur will also become the only base of IAF to be equipped with two squadrons that fly Tejas.

No. 18 Squadron was formed on April 15, 1965 with the motto ‘Teevra aur Nirbhaya’ meaning ‘Swift and Fearless’.

It was flying MiG 27 aircraft before it got number plated on April 15, 2016 and was resurrected on April 1 this year at Sulur.

It actively participated in the 1971 war with Pakistan and its Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon was honoured with the highest gallantry award ‘Param Vir Chakra’ posthumously.

It earned the sobriquet of ‘Defenders of Kashmir Valley’ by being the first to land and operate from Srinagar and was awarded President’s Standard in November 2015.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 3:32:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/iafs-second-lca-squadron-to-spread-wings-from-sulur-in-tn-on-wednesday/article31669867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY