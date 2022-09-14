IAF man ends life in Avadi

A 23-year-old Indian Air Force personnel allegedly ended his life at the IAF base in Avadi on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Chauhan Niravkumar Pratapbhai, 23, a corporal in the IAF. He was from Gujarat and joined the Air Force in 2021 after training as an assistant airman.

On Wednesday evening, a complaint was lodged by Joshua, assistant security officer, that Pratapbhai shot himself with a service rifle while on duty at the main guard room around 4 p.m. The body was first noticed by corporal Navneet Tiwari who was on gate duty. The Air Force medical officer, who was called immediately, declared him dead after examining the body.

A case has been registered with Muthapudupet police station.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)