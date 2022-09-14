Tamil Nadu

IAF man ends life in Avadi

A 23-year-old Indian Air Force personnel allegedly ended his life at the IAF base in Avadi on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Chauhan Niravkumar Pratapbhai, 23, a corporal in the IAF. He was from Gujarat and joined the Air Force in 2021 after training as an assistant airman.

On Wednesday evening, a complaint was lodged by Joshua, assistant security officer, that Pratapbhai shot himself with a service rifle while on duty at the main guard room around 4 p.m. The body was first noticed by corporal Navneet Tiwari who was on gate duty. The Air Force medical officer, who was called immediately, declared him dead after examining the body.

A case has been registered with Muthapudupet police station.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 11:23:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/iaf-man-ends-life-in-avadi/article65891913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY