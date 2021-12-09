IAF helicopter crash: Cockpit Voice, Flight Data Recorder recovered, Air Chief Marshal visits crash site

Coimbatore

09 December 2021 11:15 IST

Examination of the devices will give insights into the crash, which took place on Wednesday afternoon

The Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder of the Mi-17V5 chopper of the Indian Air Force, that crashed with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 defence personnel on board at Kattery in the Nilgiris, on Wednesday, were recovered on Thursday morning, a source said.

The devices were retrieved during searches conducted at the crash site early on Thursday morning. Examination of the Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder will give insights into the crash when the chopper was heading to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, from the Air Force Station, Sulur, near Coimbatore.

The Army has taken control over the entire area of the crash site and people from the locality and outsiders are not allowed to visit the place. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari and senior officials visited the crash site on Thursday morning. Sources added that more senior defence personnel are expected to visit the site to investigate the crash.

Meanwhile, a video of a chopper disappearing into the mist in the hills, purportedly shot by a tourist at Kattery has emerged as the last moments of the crashed IAF chopper. Defence and police sources said the authenticity of the video was being verified.