‘I will not spare police officials who help in distributing money’

Predicting that the State government would fall in three months, DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Monday warned that action would be taken against all police officials who, he said, had connived with the ruling AIADMK and distributed money to voters in R.K. Nagar constituency.

“We have the video recording of police officials helping the AIADMK candidate. In three months, the government will be toppled and the DMK will come to power after the election. We will take stringent action against these officials,” Mr. Stalin said while campaigning for party candidate Marudu Ganesh.

For the second consecutive day, Mr. Stalin campaigned in R.K. Nagar from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Monday, he travelled through the Korukkupet locality, making around seven halts to address gatherings.

List of names

Mr. Stalin said if DMK leader M. Karunanidhi were the Chief Minister, he would forgive the officials.

“But, I will not spare them. ‘Kalaignar’ is a great leader and humanist. Though I am his son, I will not forgive the erring officials. I know the name of all these officials. Change your behaviour at least now or do not blame us for the action to be taken in the future,” he said.

The police officials, instead of taking action against the ruling partymen who distributed money, had removed the DMK leaders from the spot, Mr. Stalin alleged. “They are distributing ₹6,000 per vote. But let me tell you that even if they give ₹ six crore for a vote, you cannot get the vote of the people in the constituency,” Mr. Stalin said, going on to claim that the AIADMK candidate would lose his deposit.

Mr. Stalin also used the opportunity to remind the voters about his two tenures as Chennai Mayor.

“During the five years of my first tenure, the Corporation built 10 overbridges. This was the first time a Corporation was building them. We improved Corporation schools and made them comparable to private schools,” he said, adding that Mr. Ganesh’s mother Parvathi Ammal was a councillor under him.

Alleging that R.K. Nagar lacked all the basic amenities even though it elected the Chief Minister of the State, Mr. Stalin said the pathetic condition proved the inefficiency of the ruling AIADMK. “Though I belong to the neighbouring Kolathur constituency, I will work along with the DMK MLA for its growth. It will be my adopted constituency,” he said.