Tamil Nadu

I will not fall into saffron trap: Rajinikanth

The actor insists he is not the BJP’s face in Tamil Nadu

“The BJP seems to have done it on their social media pages. They haven’t said that all Thiruvalluvar statues should be saffronised. But, why should this be such a big controversy? People have so many problems and so many needs. This controversy is just silly,” he said.

The actor also rejected the idea of his yet-to-be launched party contesting the local body elections.

Mr. Rajinikanth also urged people to exercise caution if and when the Ayodhya verdict is delivered by the Supreme Court.

