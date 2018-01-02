I want to create a political revolution: Rajinikanth

After announcing his intention to enter politics on December 31, actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu had historically been a place of political change.

"Tamil Nadu has historically been a place of major political events, including Mahatma Gandhiji discarding his attire and opting for only a loin cloth. I too want to create a political revolution. If there is a change now, future generations will live better," the actor told a few journalists in Chennai.

Mr. Rajinikanth recalled that he had worked as a proof-reader in a Kannada magazine for a short time after failing in SSLC exams, Rajinikanth said: "I am a very shy person. I am not used to all this. I will speak with the media at an appropriate time."

On January 1, Rajinikanth announced an online membership drive to register unregistered fans and those who are interested to join his 'mandram'. In just a day, the website reportedly received 1 million hits and more than 3 lakh registrations.

"There were around 50,000 clubs each with at least 25 people in 1993-1994, when we stopped registrations. There are thousands of unregistered fan clubs that have sprung up since then. We want to register them too," Sudakar, who is overseeing the membership drive, said.