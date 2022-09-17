i-Tamil Nadu Technology hub gets CEO

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 17, 2022 21:41 IST

The Information Technology and Digital Services department has appointed Vijay Anand as CEO of i-Tamil Nadu Technology ( iTNT) hub, India’s first emerging and DeepTech Innovation Network.

Vijay Anand has been quite active in the startup circles since the early 2000 and has hand held many startups in Chennai and neighbouring districts. He is the founder CEO of The Startup Centre, an accelerator for early stage technology startups.

“The Tamil Nadu technology hub will play a vital role in establishing a vibrant innovation ecosystem in the state, spur the growth of emerging and deeptech startups and build robust linkages with innovation corridors globally,” Mr. Anand told The Hindu.

He said: “The State has an ambitious plan to become a trillion dollar economy by 2030. It is rightly identified that the way to get there will be to become the forerunner when it comes to knowledge and innovation.”

“India ranks 46 on the global innovation index and to achieve the national as well as State’s economic ambitions, developing the innovation ecosystem in the State becomes quite crucial.”

