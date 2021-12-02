I-T sleuths search retail chain across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

02 December 2021 00:37 IST

Raids in Coimbatore and Madurai also

The Income Tax department on Wednesday searched Super Saravana Stores suspecting tax evasion.

The searches were conducted at 15 places in the State. According to sources from the Income Tax department, searches were carried out in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore.

According to sources, searches were conducted at Purasaiwalkam, T. Nagar and Chromepet in the city.

Over 100 officials were engaged in this operation. The Investigation Wing of the department did not share any details pertaining to seizures or the raids but said the raids were still continuing. Customers were not permitted to enter the stores.