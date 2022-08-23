I-T sleuths search premises of two prominent groups in leather and footwear sector

Special Correspondent CHENNAI/Vellore
August 23, 2022 22:12 IST

A premises belonging to Farida Group in Ambur that was searched on Tuesday.

Income Tax officials on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises of prominent players in the leather and footwear sector at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu.

Over 50 premises belonging to The Farida Group and KH Exports India Private Limited were searched by the tax personnel. Both the groups have been in business for several decades. Officials from the Income Tax Department confirmed that the searches took place.

According to details provided on the Farida Group’s website, the group comprises a private holding company and its 11 subsidiaries, and its products are sold under popular brand names in over 40 countries.

The Ambur-based Farida Group is a leading leather manufacturer in Tirupattur, which has at least 100 tanneries covering Ambur and Vaniyambadi. It has around 25,000 employees, and manufactures shoes, purses, belts, bags and leather garments. It has factories in Vaniyambadi, Alangayam, Nimmiyampattu, Guruvarajapalayam Kootchalai, Akaram, Asanampattu, Peranampattu and Ranipet.

KH Exports India Private Limited is a leading leather manufacturer and exporter based out of Arcot. It has around 15,000 staff on its rolls. 

