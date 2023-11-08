I-T searches will not stop DMK’s poll victory in T.N., Puducherry, says E.V. Velu

Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports E.V. Velu late on Tuesday said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would not be intimidated by tactics such as Income Tax (I-T) searches and would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next Lok Sabha election.
Speaking to mediapersons after I-T searches ended at his residence and educational institutions in Tiruvannamalai late on Tuesday, Mr. Velu said the five-day searches, which started on November 3, had only stopped him from carrying out his official duties as a Minister.
“During searches, they did not seize after the searches. Prior to the Assembly election in mid-2021, when I was the MLA candidate of the DMK, similar I-T searches were conducted in my house. I won the election with a margin of 1 lakh. Such searches won’t divert our focus from winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats,” he said.
Contrary to his portrayal in social media platforms that he was a tax evader and accumulated disproportionate assets over the years, Mr. Velu said his wife and children were income tax assessees. A son of a farmer, he said his growth was not sudden.
Initially, he started a printing press in Tiruvannamalai before running a lorry service. Later, he was a film distributor for many years. With life-long savings, he started an educational foundation in his mother’s name. “As I mentioned in my affidavit during the election, my assets are 48.33 acres of land and a house in Chennai. After becoming Minister, I never brought even one cent of land for myself,” he said.
Referring to the I-T Department as a BJP wing being used to intimidate Opposition parties, Mr. Velu said such tactics would not scare the DMK. In the name of I-T searches, he said his staff, including a car driver, an accountant, and some clerks, were subjected to mental pressure. “My driver was isolated till Monday (November 6) and was asked many questions related to me by the I-T officials,” Mr. Velu said.
The Minister added that the press meet, which was organised hurriedly after the end of the I-T searches, was intended to counter character assassination stories being spread by some people and denied any association with Abiramani Ramanathan or real estate firms.
