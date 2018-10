A view of the VV Group of Companies in Thoothukudi where the income tax raids were carried out, on Thursday, October 25, 2018. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at over 100 places belonging to V. V. Minerals owned by S. Vaikundarajan, a Thoothukudi-based businessman.

The raids follow a tip-off of huge tax evasion by the company.

A Senior income tax official told The Hindu that searches were on in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The company's news channel was also under the I-T Department’s lens.