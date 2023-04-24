ADVERTISEMENT

I-T searches conducted at Chennai-based G Square Realtors

April 24, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

One of the premises in Chennai that was searched by I-T officials on Monday. | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Income Tax officials conducted searches on several premises belonging to G Square Realtors Pvt. Ltd. across the State on Monday.

“The searches on a relator were for suspected tax evasion,” an Income Tax official said, refusing to disclose further details.

Simultaneously, the residence of DMK MLA M.K. Mohan was searched, prompting his supporters to stage a protest.

Searches were also conducted on premises belonging to a few other individuals, but the IT official did not give further details.

In a statement, G Square said there was no truth to the allegations made against it. “We assure everyone that we have nothing to hide and nothing to fear. We are fully cooperating with the authorities throughout this process and are hopeful that this validation will put an end to the malicious propaganda that has been spread against us,” it added.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department conducted searches on several premises belonging to G Square.

