I-T search at DMK treasurer Durai Murugan’s house in Vellore

The search operations by Income Tax department officials at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) treasurer Durai Murugan’s house at Gandhi Nagar, Katpadi in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu, continued on Saturday. Police have cordoned off the area for the officials to carry out search operations.

A team from the Income Tax department came to the residence Mr. Durai Murugan at around 10.30 p.m. on Friday. Since the DMK leader was not available, they were denied entry.

Terming the search as politically motivated, DMK legal wing joint secretary, Parandhaman said they were ready to cooperate with the department. “They should provide the search document from Income Tax department”, he said. The search warrant issued was to check cash movements (flying squad search) under the jurisdiction of Arakkonam parliamentary constituency, and it was not applicable to conducting search at the house, he said.

Meanwhile, large number of police have been deployed at the spot.

Later Mr. Durai Murugan returned from the election campaign and on verifying the documents he allowed the I-T officials o carry out their search operations, which dragged on till the morning of Saturday.

On Friday night, a static surveillance team entered the residence of the DMK treasurer.

Sources said the team reached his house close to 11.30 p.m. and took along an official of the Income Tax Department.