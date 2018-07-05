I-T raids on firms supplying food under noon meal scheme

more-in

Income Tax officials launched simultaneous searches on over 70 locations across Tamil Nadu, including 37 in Chennai, on the premises of two major food suppliers to schools under the noon meal scheme.

According to sources in the I-T department, the raids followed specific information on tax evasion involving the two firms, including Christy Friedgram Industry which participates in the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and is also a major supplier of food to thousands of schoolchildren across the State.

It was too early to comment on the seizures, a senior Income Tax official said adding that the operation could go on till late on Thursday.

Under the nutritious noon meal programme, cooked food is provided to children in Anganwadi centres. The objective of the scheme is to increase the literacy rate and eradicate malnutrition.

