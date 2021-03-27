I-T raids on associate of TN Minister’s brother

Operation at Viralimalai was going on till late in the evening

Income Tax Department officials conducted surprise checks at the house of M. Veerapandi, said to be a close associate of C. Uthayakumar, the brother of Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, at Viralimalai on Friday.

Officials led by an official in the rank of Deputy Commissioner entered the house of Mr. Veerapandi, which is situated on Amma Koil Street, in the afternoon to carry out the checks. The search was continuing till late in the evening.

Mr. Uthayakumar is the managing trustee of the Mother Teresa Educational and Charitable Trust, which runs a group of educational institutions in the district. Mr. Veerapandi was present when the officials arrived.