I-T raids on ‘Gold Winner’ manufacturer’s premises

Income Tax Department sleuths on Wednesday knocked the doors of edible oil manufacturing firm Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited in Tamil Nadu, suspecting tax evasion. Raids were on at more than 54 places across the State.

"We are searching the offices and all premises of the group. We suspect tax evasion," a senior income tax official from the investigation department told The Hindu. He refused to divulge more information.

Kaleesuwari Refinery are the manufacturers of Gold Winner brand of edible oils. The company's website says they have manufacturing units in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tumakuru in Karnataka and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.