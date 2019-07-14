I-T officials seize ₹27 lakh from house of DMK member’s brother

An election flying squad and a posse of Income Tax officials raided a house at Pudhuvasur in Vellore on Saturday afternoon and seized about ₹27 lakh in cash.

After an hour-long search at the residence of Elumalai, brother of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam functionary Vasur Natarajan, the team seized the small-denomination notes which they believe were to be supplied to party agents.

Sources from the District Election Office told The Hindu the search was conducted based on a tip-off that cash was stashed at the house for distribution to voters in the constituency.

They added the raid came in the wake of the Election Commission’s directive to curtail cash flow to voters from political parties in Vellore. The Lok Sabha election for the constituency is scheduled to be held on August 5.

Source of the cash

The I-T officials grilled Elumalai and his family members regarding the source of the cash.

The inquiry started at 1.30 p.m. and went on till 7 p.m., after which the officials took Elumalai to their office in the district for further questioning. DMK leaders in Vellore said that Elumalai was unaffiliated with the party and added the money could be a part of his real estate business.

The General election, which was originally scheduled in April, was troubled by allegations of voter bribery and was rescinded after the Income Tax Department seized unaccounted cash from the residence of DMK cadre.

A couple of days ago, the EC had asked the I-T Department to monitor cash flow in Vellore and the department notified contact details for the public to send in tips.