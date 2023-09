September 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted a limited survey on the premises of electronic components manufacturer Flex (earlier Flextronics) at Kandanchavadi here as a part of an inquiry, sources said.

Flex is a supplier to Apple. No further information was disclosed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.