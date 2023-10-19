I-T department seizes unaccounted-for cash and gold bullion worth ₹60 crore from two groups

October 19, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Income Tax Department said on Wednesday that it had seized ₹32 crore in unaccounted-for cash and gold bullion worth ₹28 crore during a search-and-seizure operation against two business groups that primarily run educational institutions offering professional courses.

The search took place on October 5. Both groups are also running distilleries, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and hotels. About 100 premises were searched in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The spokesperson of the department said in a statement that incriminating evidence in the form of loose sheets, hard copies of documents, and digital data, had been seized. The methods adopted at the educational institutions for evading tax included concealment of fee receipts and bogus claims of disbursement of scholarships.

The statement said preliminary analysis had resulted in collection of evidence for receipt of more than ₹400 crore in unaccounted-for fees and incorrect claims of disbursement of ₹25 crore in scholarship.

In one of the groups, the evidence seized indicated that the trust was using agents for garnering students, and about ₹25 crore was paid for these services in unaccounted-for commission.

In the distillery business run by one of the groups, the department found that about ₹500 crore in bogus expenditure was claimed for purchase of inputs and freight charges. Such purchases were not backed by invoices or entries in stock registers. Cheques were issued to non-existent entities and they were received back in the form of cash for making unaccounted-for investments and for other expenditure, which were not allowable as business expenses.

The department said the seized documents suggested that more than ₹300 crore had been diverted from the trusts for the personal expenses of the trustees or for deployment in diverse businesses.

