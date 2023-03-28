I-T Department launches initiative to facilitate voluntary compliance

March 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has taken steps to encourage voluntary tax compliance and facilitate a transparent and non-intrusive tax administration. One such major initiative is the e-Verification Scheme. Using information technology effectively, the scheme aims to share and verify financial transaction information that appears to be either unreported or under-reported in the Income Tax Return (ITR) filed by the tax payer. The Department has been collecting information of financial transactions from multiple sources.

According to a statement issued by the I-T Department, earlier, a part of it was shared with the taxpayer in the 26AS statement. However, with a view to effectively utilise the data collected from various sources, the entire information is now displayed to the taxpayer through the Annual Information Statement (AIS). The AIS provides a facility to the taxpayer to object to any information if the source has misreported any such information. The entire process is digital, with both notices issued and taxpayer responses submitted electronically. On completion of the inquiry, a verification report is prepared electronically without any physical interface with the taxpayer.

On a pilot basis, in about 68,000 cases, information on financial transactions pertaining to the Financial Year 2019-20 has been taken up for e-Verification. Details of the transactions have been initially shared with the individual taxpayer through e-campaign. So far, e-Verification has been completed by the designated Directorate in approximately 35,000 cases and the remaining are still under verification, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT