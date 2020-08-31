I-T Department attaches Sasikala’s benami properties

The 65 properties, worth over ₹300 crore, were purchased between 2003 and 2005

The Benami Prohibition Unit, Chennai, of the Income Tax (Investigation) wing, has attached 65 properties, assessed to be worth over ₹300 crore at the time of purchase, belonging to V. K. Sasikala, the jailed aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The properties had been purchased in and around Chennai between 2003 and 2005, an official said.

The properties have been attached under the provisions of the Benami Prohibition Transaction Act, 2016.

Officials told The Hindu that these properties, collectively spread over 200 acres, were purchased by Sri Hari Chandana Estates Private Ltd., represented by Kaliyaperumal and Sivakumar. The properties are situated in Poes Garden, Alandur, Tambaram, Guduvanchery and Sriperumbudur.

An official said the company had no business or income to purchase these properties and after enquiry by the Income Tax Department, it had come to light that these were benami properties of Sasikala.

The properties include a site across Veda Nilayam measuring about 10 grounds (24,000 sq ft plot), which was once owned by Binny Mills Limited.

“The directors of the company — Kaliyaperumal and Sivakumar — are relatives of Sasikala. After floating the company, there was neither business nor inflow of money. Investigation revealed that they had invested ₹300 crore in buying these properties on behalf of Sasikala between 2003 and 2005. The money was given by her and the two are her benamidars,” said an official source.