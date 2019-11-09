Ayodhya Verdict | I respect the Supreme Court judgement, says Rajinikanth

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Actor Rajinikanth said that he respects the Supreme Court's judgement on the Ayodhya case.



"I respect the verdict and urge everyone else to respect it as well. All religions should come together and work towards the progress and development of the country," he said, speaking to media persons in Chennai on Saturday.