I opposed the decision to allow anyone to become archakas to protect Hindu culture, says Jharkhand Governor

The decision to allow anyone to become archakas in temples is a tool to destroy the Hindu culture, Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Friday.

At the 93rd annual awards ceremony of the Rasika Ranjani Sabha here, Mr. Radhakrishnan said: “I opposed the idea of making everyone archakas not because I wanted the caste discrimination to continue, but because the culture should not die. The priest in the temple is the lowest paid employee of the government. The priest prays for the people without expecting anything from God. Hinduism is the only religion that gives everyone the right to offer prayers. I wanted to protect the truth and not be concerned about votes,” he said.

Every individual should think independently, debate collectively and take decisions unitedly, he said. Madurai and Chennai are the two cultural hubs of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier Mr. Radhakrishnan presented lifetime achievement awards to danseuse Padma Subramanyam, percussionist Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman and Carnatic vocalist G.S. Mani.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that an amount of ₹5.96 crore was allotted, with the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the sabha for renovating it. It was given in recognition of the work done by it to protect the arts and culture, he added.

Madras High Court judge R. Subramanian said very few persons were interested in Carnatic music. “We are in a situation where we should compulsorily protect our arts. Musicians have a difficult life generally,” he said.

He suggested that poor musicians who are struggling but talented must be supported. “We should have some system to cast the net wider, irrespective of the caste, so that we attract more public to listen to music,” he added.

At the event, violinist A.K. Sriramkumar; flautist Mala Chandrasekar; and dancer Priyadarshini Govind were presented the Kala Ratna award. Devaram exponent M. Kotilingam, K.N. Ramaswamy, director, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra and V.R. Devika of Aseema Trust were presented the Kala Seva Ratna awards.

Four upcoming artistes were given the Yuva Kala Ratna awards.